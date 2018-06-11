Emergency services attend multi-vehicle crash in Limerick

Alan Owens

Reporter:

THREE units of Limerick Fire Service are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Limerick this Monday morning.

The crash between two cars occurred inbound on the N24 just before the Ballysimon Interchange at the M7, according to AA Roadwatch.

Emergency services are at the scene, including three fire units from the city, who got the call at 7.52am this morning.

AA Roadwatch is reporting heavy traffic on approach to the incident.