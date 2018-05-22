Traffic remains slow outside Limerick city as multi-vehicle crash is cleared

GARDAI in Limerick have dealt with a multi-vehicle crash on the outskirts of the city which caused heavy delays this Tuesday morning.

Gardai have dealt with the multi-vehicle crash which happened on the N24 inbound at Killonan Cross, before the M7 junction, AA Roadwatch is reporting.

Traffic remains slow now passing the Caherconlish Rd (R513) junction. One motorist had told the Leader that there was "long delays in the area", but they are easing.

Meanwhile, AA is reporting that traffic is heavy inbound on Rosbrien Road from the Dooradoyle Road junction right through to Punches Cross, where it is busy on both the Ballinacurra Road and O’Connell Avenue approaches.

It is slow into the city on the Corbally Road from Athlunkard Bridge to Athlunkard Street and traffic is intermittently slow inbound on the Dock Road from the N18 junction to the Shannon Bridge roundabout.