Traffic delays following collision between truck and car in Limerick town

The incident happened at around 7.15am | FILE PHOTO
EMERGENCY services are attending the scene of an early-morning road collision on the outskirts of Rathkeale.
The incident, involving a truck and a car, happened at Bog Road in the town at around 7.15am this Tuesday morning.
Gardai, paramedics from the National Ambulance Service and two units of Limerick Fire and Rescue from Rathkeale station are all in attendance.
While the road remains open, motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible as there are some delays/
There are no reports of serious injuries arising from the collision and gardai say they are hopeful the scene of the incident will be cleared later this morning.
An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the collision.
Actor Ruth Negga is an ambassador for the Catalyst International Film Festival which will take place in Limerick next year
Incidents related to domestic abuse incidents include breach of barring, safety or protection orders and domestic disputes. | FILE PHOTO
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.