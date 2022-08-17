Limerick motorists warned of delays following separate rush-hour incidents

There have been a number of incidents this Wednesday evening
MOTORISTS in Limerick are being advised of potential delays following two separate incidents this Wednesday evening.
Transport Infrastructure Ireland is advising that a full closure is in place on a section of the M7 motorway - between Junction 27 (Birdhill) and Junction 28 (Castletroy) - following an earlier incident while separately, there are reports of delays due to an over-sized vehicle in the Limerick Tunnel.
Motorists are being advised to avoid both locations, if possible.
Incident update: Collision on M7 between J27 - BIRDHILL and J28 - CASTLETROY (West) Lanes affected: Full Road Closure https://t.co/7YdB52UGLt— TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) August 17, 2022
Limerick Tunnel closed heading towards shannon!! Overheight vehicle. @Limerick_Leader @Live95Limerick pic.twitter.com/MNQ99t5cQK— David Grimes (@davidgrimes007) August 17, 2022
Emergency services have been dispatched to both locations and it's expected the two roads will fully re-open to traffic later this evening.
There are no reports of any serious injuries arising from either incident.
More to follow....
