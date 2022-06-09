Emergency services attend road collision in Limerick

The scene of the incident at Upper William Street
EMERGENCY services have been deployed to the scene of a road collision close to Limerick city centre.
It's understood a cyclist was struck by a vehicle at Upper William Street at around 12.45pm this Thursday. There is no information regarding any injuries.
Two units of Limerick Fire and Rescue from Limerick Fire Station at Mulgrave Street are in attendance along with gardai and paramedics from the National Ambulance Service.
Motorists are being advised of delays in the area and they are being asked to use an alternative route if possible.
More to follow...
