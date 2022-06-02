Several motorists caught speeding in Limerick during National Slow Down Day

A NUMBER of motorists have been fined after they were caught speeding in Limerick during a 24-hour national clampdown.

Gardai have highlighted a number of notable detections in Limerick and across the country during National Slow Down Day which began at 7am this Thursday.

One of the detections highlighted was a vehicle which was travelling at 65km/h in a 50km/h zone at Clare Street in the city centre.

Other detections in Limerick, which have been highlighted, include a vehicle which was travelling at 67/km/h in a 50km/h zone at Blackboy Road in the city and a vehicle which was detected travelling at 66km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N21 at Abbeyfeale East, Abbeyfeale.

Other notable detections include a vehicle which was travelling at 59km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R521 at Ardagh and a vehicle which was travelling at 71km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Limerick Road in Charleville.

Gardai say the speed of 78,911 vehicles was checked during the first nine hours of National Slow Down Day (up to 4pm) and that 374 vehicles were found to be travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.