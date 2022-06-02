Search

02 Jun 2022

Several motorists caught speeding in Limerick during National Slow Down Day

Motorist caught travelling at almost twice the speed limit in Limerick village

National Slow Down Day started at 7am this Thursday

Reporter:

David Hurley

02 Jun 2022 5:56 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A NUMBER of motorists have been fined after they were caught speeding in Limerick during a 24-hour national clampdown.

Gardai have highlighted a number of notable detections in Limerick and across the country during National Slow Down Day which began at 7am this Thursday.

One of the detections highlighted was a vehicle which was travelling at 65km/h in a 50km/h zone at Clare Street in the city centre.

Other detections in Limerick, which have been highlighted, include a vehicle which was travelling at 67/km/h in a 50km/h zone at Blackboy Road in the city and a vehicle which was detected travelling at 66km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N21 at Abbeyfeale East, Abbeyfeale.

Other notable detections include a vehicle which was travelling at 59km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R521 at Ardagh and a vehicle which was travelling at 71km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Limerick Road in Charleville.

Drugs worth more than €3m seized by Limerick gardai in just five months

Gardai say the speed of 78,911 vehicles was checked during the first nine hours of National Slow Down Day (up to 4pm) and that 374 vehicles were found to be travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media