Road closure in place near Limerick village following accident

The single-vehicle accident happened at around 7am
EMERGENCY services remain at the scene of an early-morning road accident in west Limerick which has led to a full road closure.
The single-vehicle incident happened on the N69 Coast Road on the Kerry side of Glin just after 7am this Monday.
Gardai and two units from Foynes fire station remain at the scene as specialised equipment is required to remove the vehicle from the scene
While paramedics from the National Ambulance Service also attended earlier there are no reports of serious injuries.
Diversions are in place and motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible.
