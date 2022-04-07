Search

07 Apr 2022

Motorists advised of diversions for second night of works at Limerick Tunnel

Restrictions in Limerick Tunnel to facilitate works

Works will take place in the northbound bore of the Limerick Tunnel from 8.30pm this Thursday

Reporter:

David Hurley

07 Apr 2022 6:00 PM

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

MOTORISTS are being advised that the northbound bore of the Limerick Tunnel will be closed to traffic overnight tonight to facilitate essential maintenance works.

Traffic travelling in the direction of Shannon, Ennis and Galway will be impacted with diversions in place at Junction 2 (Dock Road). The planned closure will be in place between 8.30pm and 6am on Friday.

The diversion route will see traffic travel via the N69 (Dock Road), Shannon Bridge, the R527 (Condell Road) and the R445 (Ennis Road) before rejoining the N18 at Junction 4 (Cratloemoyle)

A similar closure was in place last night to facilitate works on the southbound bore of the Limerick Tunnel.

Motorists who intend travelling tonight are being advised to allow some additional time because of the diversions that will be place.

