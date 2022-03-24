BREAKING: Man dies following road collision on Limerick/Clare border

A GARDA investigation is underway after a man died following a road collision on the outskirts of Limerick city.

The fatal collision, involving two vehicles, occurred at approximately 10am this Thursday morning at the junction of Old Cratloe Road and Woodcockhill Road near Meelick.

"A male passenger, aged in his late 40s, was fatally injured when the two car collision occurred. His body has been removed from the scene and taken to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will take place in due course," said a garda spokesperson.

The male driver of the same vehicle, whose aged in his 20s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for non-life threatening injuries while the driver of the second vehicle - a man in his 60s - was uninjured.

Gardai say the road remains closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are carrying out a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Henry Street station are investigating and they are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward - particularly those who may have dash-cam footage.