21 Feb 2022

Motorists warned of delays after truck ends up in field after leaving busy Limerick road

The scene of the incident on the N20 near Banogue

Reporter:

David Hurley

21 Feb 2022 3:58 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

MOTORISTS travelling on the main Limerick to Cork road are being warned of delays as efforts are being made to remove a cement truck which ended up in a field after leaving the road.

The incident happened on the N20 on the Charleville side of Banogue at around lunchtime this Monday.

While the road remains open, gardai say there are some delays as specialised equipment is required to removed the truck from the field.

Emergency services, including gardai and personnel from Limerick Fire and Rescue service, remain at the scene which is close to where another truck left the road last week.

Road closure in place following Limerick road incident

The driver of the cement truck was uninjured and an investigation is underway into the circumstances of the incident.

Cllr John O'Donoghue has expressed concern at the number of recent incidents which have occurred on the N20 between Croom and Charleville.

"This is second truck in a week which has left the road and there have been other incidents too. The amount of traffic on the road has gone crazy from 6am every day so something has to be done," he told the Limerick Leader.

