Motorists warned of delays after truck ends up in field after leaving busy Limerick road

The scene of the incident on the N20 near Banogue
MOTORISTS travelling on the main Limerick to Cork road are being warned of delays as efforts are being made to remove a cement truck which ended up in a field after leaving the road.
The incident happened on the N20 on the Charleville side of Banogue at around lunchtime this Monday.
While the road remains open, gardai say there are some delays as specialised equipment is required to removed the truck from the field.
Emergency services, including gardai and personnel from Limerick Fire and Rescue service, remain at the scene which is close to where another truck left the road last week.
The driver of the cement truck was uninjured and an investigation is underway into the circumstances of the incident.
Cllr John O'Donoghue has expressed concern at the number of recent incidents which have occurred on the N20 between Croom and Charleville.
"This is second truck in a week which has left the road and there have been other incidents too. The amount of traffic on the road has gone crazy from 6am every day so something has to be done," he told the Limerick Leader.
Getting ready for the recruitment campaign are Pat Kiely, Hartstonge Street drop-in centre and Pat Begley, area president with volunteers Margaret Dillon and Eimear Purcell | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Adare Tidy Towns (pictured below) and Newcastle West Tidy Towns (main picture) are embarking on Fairtrade journeys to become Fairtrade towns | PICTURES: Don Moloney
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.