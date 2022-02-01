Search

01 Feb 2022

January blues: Sales of new cars in Limerick drop to nine-year low

January blues: Sales of new cars in Limerick drop to nine-year low

A total of 895 new cars were registered in Limerick last month

Reporter:

David Hurley

01 Feb 2022 6:08 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE number of new cars sold in Limerick last month was the lowest for any January since 2014 new figures have revealed.

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) there was a marginal year-on-year decline nationally while in Limerick there was a reduction of 9.6% compared to January 2021.

A total of 895 new cars were registered in Limerick last month - compared to 990 12 months ago, 1,203 in 2020 and 1,254 in 2019 (before the pandemic).

Of the cars registered in Limerick, the most popular makes and models were Toyota Corolla (68), Hyundai Tucson (47), Toyota Rav4 (43), Ford Puma (33) and Nissan Qashqai (33).

First students attend University of Limerick City Centre Campus

According to SIMI, 67 electric cars were registered in Limerick during January - more than double the figures for January 2021. A further 320 hybrid cars were sold in Limerick last month.

Commenting on the figures, Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General noted that sales of new cars are still 22% behind pre-pandemic levels, largely due to supply chain issues arising from various lockdowns.

"With retailers reporting strong order banks and with expected improvements in supply as the year progresses, this should lead to both an improving new car market and a more even spread of sales in 2022. Also the trade-ins against January new car sales will have increased supply of used car stock, which means greater variety and volume for interested used car buyers in the weeks ahead," he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media