27 Jan 2022

Emergency services attend two collisions in County Limerick

Emergency services attend two collisions in Limerick

The scene of the collision at Grange Cross

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

27 Jan 2022 2:26 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

EMERGENCY services attended two road traffic collisions within an hour of each other earlier this week.

The first incident happened at Grange Cross, near Ballysimon at around 6.30pm on Tuesday. Two vehicles were involved but the incident was said to have been "minor" in nature with no serious injuries reported.

University Hospital Limerick opens 'surge capacity' due to high attendances at Emergency Department

Around an hour later a vehicle left the road on the Newport Road - the stretch from the Mackey Roundabout to Newport village - and went into the ditch.

Emergency services attended and again no injuries of a serious nature have been reported. There was traffic delays following both instances as the scenes were cleared and vehicles removed.

It is not known if the light rain after two weeks of practically dry weather contributed to the accidents.

