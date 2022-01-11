Limerick motorists warned to expect delays due to works on busy commuter route

The works will take place between Roxboro Roundabout and Kilmallock Road Roundabout
MOTORISTS on one of the busiest commuter routes in Limerick city are being warned to expect possible delays due to road works over the coming weeks.
Limerick City and County Council has issued a public notice advising all road users that cycle lane and footpath construction works are scheduled to begin along a section of Childers Road this Tuesday morning.
The works, between Roxboro Roundabout and Kilmallock Road Roundabout, will take place daily between 9.30am and 4.30pm for around three weeks.
The local authority says a traffic management operation will be in place throughout the works and that it wishes to apologise for any incovenience caused.
⚠️ Cycle lane and footpath construction works will take place between Roxboro Roundabout and Kilmallock Road Roundabout for a period of approximately 3 weeks commencing tomorrow, Tuesday 11th January (Mondays to Fridays from 9.30am to 4.30pmhttps://t.co/MKuSy3WAOo— Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) January 10, 2022
Childers Road will remain open at all times and access for emergency vehicles will be maintained.
