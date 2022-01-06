Limerick motorists who park on footpaths, cycle lanes and bus lanes to face stiffer penalties

THE Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, has signed new regulations doubling the fixed charge penalty for motorists who are caught parking on footpaths, cycle lanes or bus lanes.

The new €80 penalties, which will apply in Limerick and across the country, will apply from February 1, next.

Commenting after signing the regulations, Minister Ryan said: "I am very pleased to announce these increased penalties which will both promote active travel and encourage a more considerate use of road space. Parking on footpaths puts vulnerable pedestrians, such as wheelchair users and those pushing buggies, at significant risk by forcing them off the footpath and into traffic."

The minister added: "Parking in bus and cycle lanes endangers cyclists and undermines State investment in sustainable public transport infrastructure. These increases should help improve the safety of all vulnerable road and footpath users, by creating a more effective deterrent to these specific forms of illegal parking.”

The enforcement of the regulations will not change and fines can be issues by traffic wardens or members of An Garda Siochana.

This is needed as we continually see parking that takes no consideration of the safety of pedestrians & cyclists. https://t.co/dfxyufIYkA — Cllr Daniel Butler, Mayor of Limerick (@DanielButlerFG) January 6, 2022

Minister of State with responsibility for Road Safety, Hildegarde Naughton, has also welcomed the increased penalties.

“Obstructing footpaths, bus lanes and cycle tracks can confront vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists, with particularly dangerous obstacles on busy roads, while also forcing tricky manoeuvres upon buses and cars who may be attempting to overtake such careless parking. These new penalties will safeguard families and communities as they make use of our growing network of active travel infrastructure."