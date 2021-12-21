Search

21 Dec 2021

Busy Limerick road re-opens following collision

Busy Limerick road re-opens following collision

The Bathing Lodge or Tower, also known locally as the First Lodge, was damaged

Reporter:

Norma Prendiville

Email:

normap@limerickleader.ie

THE N69 coast road between Glin and Tarbert has reopened to traffic following an expert assessment of  the structural damage done to the Bathing Lodge, located a short distance west of Glin.

The Bathing Lodge or Tower, also known locally as the First Lodge, was damaged following an incident on Sunday night  in which a  car crashed into the lodge and knocked a large hole in the base.

The accident occurred at around 2.20 am and the driver, a young, local woman, was travelling towards Glin at the time. 

Woman lucky to escape serious injury following Limerick road collision

She sustained injuries in the accident but it is understood, these were not life-threatening. She was brought by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry.

Emergency services attended the scene including two units of Limerick Fire and Rescue from Foynes fire station and he N69 was immediately closed to traffic with diversions via Listowel. 

Early on Monday morning, the job began of assessing the structural damage to the lodge, which is part of the boundary wall of Glin Castle. 

Contractors moved in to prop up the building on Tuesday and carry out any essential repairs. 

Once the building was made safe, the road re-opened to traffic. 

The lodge, dates from the early 1800s and was used variously as a bathing lodge by the families of the  Knights of Glin and was also inhabited by a local man at one stage. 

Following the death of the last Knight of Glin, Desmond Fitzgerald in 2011, his daughter Catherine and her film star husband Dominic West, have taken over Glin Castle. 

Sunday night’s accident is the second to occur along the same stretch of road. 

In a previous incident last week, a male driver collided with the stone wall on the river side of the N69.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media