Busy Limerick road re-opens following collision

THE N69 coast road between Glin and Tarbert has reopened to traffic following an expert assessment of the structural damage done to the Bathing Lodge, located a short distance west of Glin.

The Bathing Lodge or Tower, also known locally as the First Lodge, was damaged following an incident on Sunday night in which a car crashed into the lodge and knocked a large hole in the base.

The accident occurred at around 2.20 am and the driver, a young, local woman, was travelling towards Glin at the time.

She sustained injuries in the accident but it is understood, these were not life-threatening. She was brought by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry.

Emergency services attended the scene including two units of Limerick Fire and Rescue from Foynes fire station and he N69 was immediately closed to traffic with diversions via Listowel.

Early on Monday morning, the job began of assessing the structural damage to the lodge, which is part of the boundary wall of Glin Castle.

Contractors moved in to prop up the building on Tuesday and carry out any essential repairs.

Once the building was made safe, the road re-opened to traffic.

The lodge, dates from the early 1800s and was used variously as a bathing lodge by the families of the Knights of Glin and was also inhabited by a local man at one stage.

Following the death of the last Knight of Glin, Desmond Fitzgerald in 2011, his daughter Catherine and her film star husband Dominic West, have taken over Glin Castle.

Sunday night’s accident is the second to occur along the same stretch of road.

In a previous incident last week, a male driver collided with the stone wall on the river side of the N69.