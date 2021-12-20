Road closure in place following road collision in County Limerick

A building was damaged following the incident | PICTURE: Limerick City and County Council
A SECTION of the N69 between Foynes and Glin remains closed to traffic following an overnight collision.
The incident happened at around 2.30am on the coast road between the two villages.
Emergency services attended the scene and two units of Limerick Fire and Rescue from Foynes fire station remain there.
A building, known locally as Glin Tower, was damaged in the incident and Limerick City and County Council says the road is likely to remain closed for a number of hours.
ROAD CLOSED - N69 at Glin is closed between Glin and Tarbert due to RTC. Diversions are in place. #DriveSafe #Limerick pic.twitter.com/J6otuDWggG— Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) December 20, 2021
Diversions are in place.
There are no reports of any serious injuries.
