Pickup truck overturns following collision on Limerick motorway

The incident happened at around 9pm on Tuesday
EMERGENCY services attended a serious collision involving a pickup truck and lorry on the M7 Limerick-Cork motorway last evening.
It occurred around 9pm between the Castletroy and Ballysimon junctions. The M7 was closed for a period of time as emergency services dealt with an overturned pickup truck.
Incident update: M7 closed W/B at J28 - CASTLETROY follow diversions https://t.co/7YdB52UGLt— TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) November 30, 2021
It is understood that the three occupants of the pickup truck escaped serious injury, as did the lorry driver. The M7 reopened shortly after the vehicle was towed away.
An investigation to establish the cause of the accident is underway.
