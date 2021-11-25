Motorists advised of overnight closures at major Limerick interchange

The slip roads will be closed to facilitate works
MOTORISTS are being advised of restrictions at the Rosbrien Interchange this Thursday night to facilitate routine maintenance works.
The operators of the Limerick Tunnel say the slip road connecting the M20 motorway to the M7 motorway will be closed overnight as will the slip road connecting the N18 to the M20.
The closures, which will be in place between 9.30pm and 6am tonight and again on Friday night, are to facilitate pavement works in the area.
Northbound traffic will be diverted via Junction 2 (Dock Road) and back onto the N18/M7 while there will be a minor diversion for southbound traffic via Rosbrien Roundabout at John Carew Link Road.
The M20, N18 and M7 will all remain open throughout as will the Limerick Tunnel.
