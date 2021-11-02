Search

02/11/2021

Sales of electric cars continue to grow in Limerick as top-selling make and models are revealed

171 New Car Registrations down 9% on 161

Nearly 300 electric cars have been sold in Limerick so far this year

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE number of electric cars sold in Limerick during the first ten months of this years was more than double the number sold during the same period last year.

According to new data from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), 229 new electric cars were registered in Limerick between January and the end of October. This compares to 91 during the same period in 2020 and means that electric cars now account for more than 6% of all new cars sold in Limerick.

In contrast, there has been a year-on-year decline in sales of new diesel (-13.05%)  and petrol (-10.05%) cars across the city and county.

While sales of new cars in Limerick, across all categories, are up by more than 8% so far this year, there was a year-on-year and month-on-month reduction during October.

A total of 57 new cars were sold in Limerick during the month - down from 68 in October 2020.  As of the end of last month, a total of 3,438 new cars had been registered in Limerick during 2021.

According to the figures, the five most popular make of model of car sold in Limerick so far this remains unchanged. They are: Hyundai Tucson (171), Toyota Corolla (168), Toyota Yaris (112), Ford Kuga (109) and Ford Focus (104).

Commenting on the latest figures, SIMI Director General Brian Cooke said: "With Climate Change at the forefront of everyone’s minds, it is hugely positive to see the year-on-year growth in the sales of both electric and plug-in electric hybrid vehicles. This is a result of the Motor Industry providing a greater selection of low emitting cars combining with the Government’s support in terms of incentives, giving motorists wider and more affordable choices."

Looking ahead to 2022, Mr Cooke added: "Looking forward to 2022 and beyond, it is vital that the current Government supports for electric vehicles are extended out until 2025, along with State and private investment in a countrywide charging infrastructure. If we want to rapidly electrify the Irish car and commercial fleet the industry and Government must work together to give consumers real choice. The industry can provide solutions by supplying more and more electric vehicles as the decade progresses; the consumer also needs the Government to continue its support, to help them make the transition. 

