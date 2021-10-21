Search

21/10/2021

Motorists caught speeding in Limerick during clampdown

Motorists caught speeding in Limerick during clampdown

National Slow Down Day began at 7am

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A NUMBER of motorists were caught speeding at several locations in Limerick during the first few hours of National Slow Down Day, gardai have revealed.

The aim of the 24-hour operation, which began at 7am, is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

There is a particular focus on rural roads (80km/h) which, according to provisional figures, have accounted for 78% fatalities across the country so far this year.

As part of the initiative, gardai will be highlighting notable detections in Limerick and across the country throughout the operation.

So far these include:

A motorist travelling at 66km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R527 at Ballysimon Road, Limerick

A motorist travelling at 126km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N21 Rineroe Adare Limerick

A motorist travelling at 128km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N20 at Creggane, Charleville

Car goes on fire in Limerick petrol station

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media