Motorists caught speeding in Limerick during clampdown

A NUMBER of motorists were caught speeding at several locations in Limerick during the first few hours of National Slow Down Day, gardai have revealed.

The aim of the 24-hour operation, which began at 7am, is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

There is a particular focus on rural roads (80km/h) which, according to provisional figures, have accounted for 78% fatalities across the country so far this year.

As part of the initiative, gardai will be highlighting notable detections in Limerick and across the country throughout the operation.

So far these include:

A motorist travelling at 66km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R527 at Ballysimon Road, Limerick

A motorist travelling at 126km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N21 Rineroe Adare Limerick

A motorist travelling at 128km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N20 at Creggane, Charleville