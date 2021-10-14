Traffic delays following Limerick road collision

The scene of the collision on the N20
EMERGENCY services are attending the scene of a road collision in County Limerick which has caused some traffic delays.
The incident, involving a number of vehicles, occurred on the main N20 between Croom and Patrickswell shortly before 2.30pm this Thursday.
Gardai and paramedics from the National Ambulance Service are in attendance but it's unclear if anyone has been seriously injured.
While the road remains open to traffic, motorists are being advised to expect some delays until the scene has been fully cleared.
