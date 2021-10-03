Limerick's top-selling car revealed as sales of electric cars more than doubles

THE number of electric cars sold in Limerick during the first nine months of this years was more than double the number sold during the same period last year.

According to new data from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), 221 new electric cars were registered in Limerick between January and the end of September. This compares to 87 during the same period in 2020 and 74 in 2019.

While sales of new cars in Limerick, across all categories, are up by more than 9% so far this year, there was a year-on-year and month-on-month reduction during September.

A total of 130 new cars were sold in Limerick during the month - down from 162 in August 2020. As of the end of September, a total of 3,385 new cars had been registered in Limerick.

According to the figures, the five most popular make of model of car sold in Limerick so far this year are: Hyundai Tucson (169), Toyota Corolla (168), Toyota Yaris (112), Ford Kuga (105) and Ford Focus (102).

Commenting on the latest figures, SIMI Director General Brian Cooke said: "Despite a decline in total new car registrations for the month of September, the electric vehicle segment has seen an increase of 18% (nationally) when compared to the same month last year. With an annual growth rate of 117%, the upward trend in Electric Vehicles is hugely positive, but would not have been achieved without the availability of the generous Government incentives."

"In this context, SIMI is calling on the Irish Government to provide certainty and support for consumers by showing its support for the EV project. Any proposals to increase Vehicle Registration Tax on low emitting cars or to withdraw Electric Vehicle supports would only serve to have a detrimental effect reducing carbon emissions," he added.