Search

03/10/2021

Limerick's top-selling car revealed as sales of electric cars more than doubles

171 New Car Registrations down 9% on 161

More than 200 electric cars have been sold in Limerick so far this year

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE number of electric cars sold in Limerick during the first nine months of this years was more than double the number sold during the same period last year.

According to new data from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), 221 new electric cars were registered in Limerick between January and the end of September. This compares to 87 during the same period in 2020 and 74 in 2019.

While sales of new cars in Limerick, across all categories, are up by more than 9% so far this year, there was a year-on-year and month-on-month reduction during September.

A total of 130 new cars were sold in Limerick during the month - down from 162 in August 2020.  As of the end of September, a total of 3,385 new cars had been registered in Limerick.

According to the figures, the five most popular make of model of car sold in Limerick so far this year are: Hyundai Tucson (169), Toyota Corolla (168), Toyota Yaris (112), Ford Kuga (105) and Ford Focus (102).

Commenting on the latest figures, SIMI Director General Brian Cooke said: "Despite a decline in total new car registrations for the month of September, the electric vehicle segment has seen an increase of 18% (nationally) when compared to the same month last year. With an annual growth rate of 117%, the upward trend in Electric Vehicles is hugely positive, but would not have been achieved without the availability of the generous Government incentives."

"In this context, SIMI is calling on the Irish Government to provide certainty and support for consumers by showing its support for the EV project. Any proposals to increase Vehicle Registration Tax on low emitting cars or to withdraw Electric Vehicle supports would only serve to have a detrimental effect reducing carbon emissions," he added.

Warning to Limerick motorists following thefts from parked cars

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media