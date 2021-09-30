Road closure on Limerick motorway for emergency works
The closure takes effect from 8pm
MOTORISTS using the M7 motorway are being advised the slip road at junction 28 (Castletroy) will be closed for several hours tonight to facilitate emergency works.
Limerick City and County Council says the works, involving drainage repairs, will take place on the westbound slip road (travelling towards Limerick) between 8pm and 2am.
"As a result the westbound on-slip will be closed to traffic for the duration of the works," said a spokesperson for the local authority who apologised for any inconvenience cause.
Affected traffic will be diverted via the R445, Groody Road and Ballysimon Road to the M7 at Junction 29 (Ballysimon).