Car seized by Limerick gardai 'not taxed' for 1,105 days

The untaxed car was seized

GARDAI in Limerick have seized a car which had not been taxed for more than three years.

The vehicle - a silver BMW - was encountered by gardai who were on routine patrol in the Castletroy area of the city in recent days.

Using a mobility device, gardai quickly established the Motor Tax on the vehicle had expired 1,105 days earlier.

"The car was seized and a Fixed Charge Notice was issued to driver," read a post on social media highlighting the detection.