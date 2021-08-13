Car seized by Limerick gardai 'not taxed' for 1,105 days
The untaxed car was seized
GARDAI in Limerick have seized a car which had not been taxed for more than three years.
The vehicle - a silver BMW - was encountered by gardai who were on routine patrol in the Castletroy area of the city in recent days.
Using a mobility device, gardai quickly established the Motor Tax on the vehicle had expired 1,105 days earlier.
"The car was seized and a Fixed Charge Notice was issued to driver," read a post on social media highlighting the detection.