Motorists advised of slip-road closure at busy Limerick interchange
Traffic will be diverted via the N18 during the repair works
MOTORISTS are being advised that a slip road at one of the busiest junctions in Limerick will be closed overnight to facilitate works to repair a safety barrier.
The operators of the Limerick Tunnel say the closure will impact traffic travelling from the M20 onto the northbound carriageway (towards Dublin) of the N18 via the Rossbrien Interchange.
Affected traffic will be diverted via the N18 to Junction 2 (Dock Road) and back onto the northbound carriageway. While the diversion will add a number of minutes to journey times, it will not have any significant impact on journey times.
It is expected the closure will be in place between 10pm and 6am tomorrow.