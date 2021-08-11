Traffic delays following collision on busy Limerick road
The incident happened on the N69
EMERGENCY services are attending the scene of a road collision on one of the busiest roads in County Limerick.
According to witnesses, a car was in collision with an agricultural vehicle on the N69 at Wallace's Cross - between Askeaton and Foynes - shortly before 4pm.
Gardai are in attendance along with two units of Limerick Fire and Rescue from Foynes station.
There are no reports of any serious injuries and the road remains open but motorists are being advised of delays in the area.
More to follow....