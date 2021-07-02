Motor industry in Limerick 'optimistic' as 212-L registrations open

THE representative body for car dealerships in Limerick and across the country says its members are optimistic as we enter the second half of the year.

With the issuing of 212 registration plates now commencing, The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) is hopeful this will be a turning point for the industry.

"The last fifteen months has been a hugely difficult time, with new car sales down over a fifth when compared to pre Covid," said SIMI Director General Brian Cooke.

"Hopefully this will be a turning point for the industry and with both the lead-in time provided by the re-opening of showrooms and a strong order bank, retailers are optimistic that they can recover some of the sales lost during the first half of the year," he added.

Meanwhile, figures from SIMI show the number of new cars registered in Limerick during the first quarter of 2021 increased by 13.42% compared to the same six months in 2020.

However the 2,257 cars registered between January and June was 17.78% lower than in 2019 when car dealerships were fully open.

According to the figures, the five most popular make of model of car sold in Limerick so far this year are: Toyota Corolla (121), Hyundai Tucson (120), Ford Focus (86), Ford Kuga (84) and Toyota Yaris (67).

Of the new cars registered in Limerick between January and June, 122 were electric, 401 were petrol electric, 109 were petrol/plug-in electric hybrid and 52 were diesel/electric.