Limerick motorcyclists urged to take part in BikeSafe programme

GARDAI have launched a major road safety initiative which is targeting motorcyclists in Limerick and around the country.

The BikeSafe initiative is an initiative to promote road safety, enable motorcyclists to become safer, more competent and confident riders and encourage progression to accredited post-test training.

"The programme offers a workshop on topics such as hazard awareness and an on the road assessment ride accompanied by an Advanced Garda Motorcyclist," said Garda John Finnerty.

"The workshops are open to all motorcyclists holding a full motorcycle driving licence and are free of charge. BikeSafe will be beneficial to experienced bikers and those returning to motorcycling after a few years’ absence but especially useful for those who have only recently passed their test," he added.

Led by the Roads Policing Division at Dublin Castle, the BikeSafe initiative will be run as a pilot scheme until September 2021 with and will be limited to 100 participants over this time.

"It is envisaged that, should the pilot be successful this initiative will be rolled out nationwide in 2022," said Garda Finnerty.

See www.garda.ie for details.