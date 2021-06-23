BREAKING: Limerick motorway closed following collision
A SECTION of the M20 motorway on the outskirts of Limerick city has been closed following a collision this Wednesday afternoon.
A full closure is in place on the northbound carriageway between Junction 3 (Raheen) and Junction 2 (Dooradoyle).
Incident updated: Incident on M20/N20 between J03 - RAHEEN and J02 - DOORADOYLE (North) Lanes affected: Full Road Closure https://t.co/7YdB52UGLt— TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) June 23, 2021
Emergency services are in attendance but further details of the incident are not yet known.
According to AA Roadwatch, there are delays on approach to the area and motorists are advised to use alternative routes.
More to follow....