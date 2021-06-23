BREAKING: Limerick motorway closed following collision

David Hurley

A section of the M20 has been closed following a collision

A SECTION of the M20 motorway on the outskirts of Limerick city has been closed following a collision this Wednesday afternoon.

A full closure is in place on the northbound carriageway between Junction 3 (Raheen) and Junction 2 (Dooradoyle).

Emergency services are in attendance but further details of the incident are not yet known.

According to AA Roadwatch, there are delays on approach to the area and motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

More to follow....