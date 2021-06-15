Motorists advised of restrictions at Limerick Tunnel to facilitate works

MOTORISTS are being advised of restrictions in the Limerick Tunnel overnight to facilitate routine maintenance works.

The operators of the Tunnel say there will be a 'single lane each way, contra-flow traffic operation' between 7.30pm and 6am tomorrow.

Abnormal loads will be also restricted from using the Limerick Tunnel during the works.

Similar restrictions will be in place on Wednesday night into Thursday morning with the Clonmacken Link Road (southbound, towards the tunnel) also being closed.

The Limerick Tunnel will remain open to traffic on both nights but some delays are possible.