Busy Limerick road closed after slurry tanker overturns

MOTORISTS are being advised that a section of the Dublin Road on the outskirts of Limerick city remains closed following an earlier road accident.

The incident, which occurred shortly before 8.30pm this Tuesday involved a tractor and slurry tanker and a car.

Gardai say the road near Finnegan's Roundabout is closed in both directions as efforts are continuing to remove the overturned tanker and clear the scene.

#LIMERICK Overturned truck on Dublin Rd in the city. More here: https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 8, 2021

Four units of Limerick Fire and Rescue from Mulgrave Street are in attendance along with gardai.

There are no reports of any serious injuries and the road is expected to fully re-open later tonight.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.