Two hospitalised following Limerick collision involving garda SUV

AN investigation is underway after two people, including a garda, were hospitalised following a road collision in Limerick city.

The incident, involving a van and a garda SUV, occurred near the entrance to Limerick School of Art and Design at Clare Street at around 3.30pm on Thursday.

Emergency services attended the scene for over an hour and traffic in the area was affected for a time following the collision.

A garda spokesperson confirmed to the Limerick Leader that the driver of the van and a passenger in the garda vehicle were taken to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution.

While the nature of the injuries sustained has not been disclosed, it's understood they are not life-threatening.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating the incident and any witnesses are asked to contact them at (061) 212400.

Given the nature of the collision, it has not been referred to the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission.