National Transport Authority launches new ticketing app for Limerick commuters

COMMUTORS in Limerick can now buy tickets for some city bus service with a new smartphone app which has just been launched by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

The new ticketing option - TFIGo - is available to all customers on selected Bus Éireann services that operate through the Limerick City red zone.

The NTA says the app is separate to the current leap card structure and that users will have to register and create a separate account.

"It provides users with another convenient way to reduce the need for cash payments on public transport which is in line with public health advice on Covid-19 prevention," said a spokesperson.

Tickets for the Limerick red zone will initially be available for €16.80 - providing customers with 10 journeys within the zone, representing a 30% saving in comparison to cash payments.

The new system will also operate on selected Bus Éireann routes in the Dublin area from today, with an expansion to services in Cork and Waterford expected in the coming months.

The TFIGo App is expected to be available on Local Link services later in the year.

