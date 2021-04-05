BREAKING: Motorists warned of Limerick road closure after truck overturns

EMERGENCY services are attending the scene of a road accident on the outskirts of Limerick city which has resulted in a partial road closure.

The incident happened shortly before 3pm this Easter Monday on the left-hand lane of the Dublin Road close to the slip road which connects to the M7 motorway at Junction 28 (Castletroy).

"A truck has overturned on the slip road for the M7 which is blocking the approach to Castleconnell at Junction 28. Please take an alternative route," said a garda spokesperson.

Traffic Alert: A truck has overturned on the slip road for the M7 which is blocking the approach to Castleconnell at Junction 28. Please take an alternative route. April 5, 2021

Gardai are in attendance along with a number of units from Limerick Fire and Rescue.

According to eye witnesses, the refuse truck is 'on its side' and there is a considerable amount of glass and debris on the road.

It's expected it will take a number of hours before the truck is removed and the road is fully reopened.

There are no reports of any serious injuries or other vehicles being involved.