Two-month road closure in Limerick to facilitate major construction project

MOTORISTS are being advised that Michael Street in the city centre will be closed to traffic from today until early June.

The street, which runs adjacent to the Granary, will be closed 24 hours a day between Ellen Street and Bank Place until June 1.

Limerick City and County Council says the closure is necessary to facilitate sewerage and watermain provisions and roadworks associated with the construction of the Opera Centre project.

For the duration of the closure, traffic will be diverted via Rutland Street, Patrick Street and Ellen Street.

The local authority says local access and egress for residents and businesses will be maintained at all times.

The current parking regulations and prohibitions of on-street parking will remain in place at Ellen Street, Bank Place and Charlotte's Quay.