LATEST: Limerick road closure remains in place following 'serious' collision

A FULL closure remains in place on one of Limerick's busiest roads following what has been described as a "serious collision".

Motorists are being warned to expect delays following the collision which occurred on the N21 near Adare at around 3.30 this Friday.

The incident happened near the Lantern Lodge on the Limerick side of the village shortly after 3.30pm and emergency services remain at the scene.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the N21 at Lantern Lodge, Adare County Limerick. The road is currently closed," confirmed a garda spokesperson.

No further information is available and the nature of any injuries sustained has not been disclosed.

The N21 remains closed between J5 Ballybronogue (Cork/Croom) and the Lantern Lodge Roundabout. Traffic from the city side is being diverted onto the N20.