BREAKING: Road closure in place following Limerick collision

MOTORISTS are being warned of potential delays following a collision on the N21 near Adare this Friday evening.

The incident happened near the Lantern Lodge on the Limerick side of the village shortly after 3.30pm.

A full road closure is in place between Junction 5 (Croom/Cork) and the Adare Roundabout with traffic from from the city side being diverted onto the N20.

#LIMERICK The N21 is closed due to a collision. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) April 2, 2021

Gardai are in attendance at the scene of the collision along with two units of Limerick Fire and Rescue from Rathkeale.

It's not known, at this stage, if there have been any serious injuries.

More to follow....