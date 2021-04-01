Growth in sales of electric cars in Limerick despite Covid restrictions

SALES of electric cars have almost doubled in Limerick this year - albeit from a small base.

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), 90 electric cars have been registered in Limerick since the beginning of January despite the closure of showrooms. A total of 47 electric cars were sold during the same period in 2020.

A further 333 petrol electric cars were sold locally in the first quarter of 2021 along with 78 petrol/plug-in electric hybrid cars. The figures show that 43 diesel electric cars were sold during January, February and March.

In overall terms, the number of new cars registered in Limerick last month was 58.71% higher than the same month twelve months ago. However it was 40.6% lower than March 2019 and 41.25% lower than February 2021.

According to the SIMI figures, 319 new passenger cars were sold in Limerick during March - bringing the total for the year-to-date to 1,852.

"The first quarter of each year is the key selling period for the Irish Motor Industry, and new car sales in Q1 when compared to the same period in pre-Covid 2019 are down 25%, or nearly 16,000 cars (nationally). This represents lost revenue to the sector in excess of €500 million and lost taxation to the Exchequer of €170 million. With the lockdown now extended into April, the Industry will struggle to make up this lost business," said Brian Cooke, Director General of SIMI.

According to the SIMI figures, the five most popular make of model of car sold in Limerick so far this year are: Hyundai Tucson (107), Toyota Corolla (95), Ford Focus (69), Ford Kuga (67) and Hyundai Kona (53).