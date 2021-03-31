TRAFFIC: Limerick Tunnel reopens following 'incident'

The Limerick Tunnel was closed for a short time this Wednesday morning

THE Limerick Tunnel has reopened to traffic after an incident forced its closure earlier this Wednesday morning.

The nortbound bore was closed for around half an hour following the incident which happened inside the Tunnel.

Clare-bound traffic was diverted at Junction 2 (Dock Road) but, according to Transport Infrastructure Ireland, the Tunnel is now fully open again.

Details of the incident have not been disclosed.