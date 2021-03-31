TRAFFIC: Limerick Tunnel reopens following 'incident'

THE Limerick Tunnel has reopened to traffic after an incident forced its closure earlier this Wednesday morning.

The nortbound bore was closed for around half an hour following the incident which happened inside the Tunnel.

Clare-bound traffic was diverted at Junction 2 (Dock Road) but, according to Transport Infrastructure Ireland, the Tunnel is now fully open again.

Incident closed: Incident on Limerick Tunnel J2-Dock Road (north) Lanes affected: Full Road Closure https://t.co/7YdB53chD1 — TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) March 31, 2021

Details of the incident have not been disclosed.