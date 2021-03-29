Limerick gardai resume static checkpoints on motorways and dual carriageways ahead of Easter weekend

GARDAI have re-commenced high-profile static checkpoints on selected high-volume motorways and dual carriageways.

In a statement, confirming the development, gardai say the checkpoints will be supported by local mobile checkpoints on surrounding and parallel routes.

"These checkpoints are in support of Public Health Regulations and further strengthen the response to the current high levels of Covid-19 infection in the community. An Garda Síochána over the coming days will be further increasing the level of activity on the road network, and in public spaces and amenities," read the statement which adds that the current Public Health regulations remain in place until Monday, April 5.

These regulations provide for travel restrictions outside a persons place of residence except for a reasonable excuse or necessary journey.

The most recent data shows that as of March 25 more than 12,000 fines had been issues across the country for non-essential travel.

Gardai are advising that every adult detected in a vehicle found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations can be subject to a fine.

Speaking today, Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon said: "Once again this Easter period you are being asked to stay at home to protect yourself, your family, your relatives and friends. The Public Health regulations remain in place, including restriction on travelling outside of your home. Members of An Garda Síochána are working hard to support communities during this time, I want to thank those who continue to support the national effort and urge everybody to re-double their efforts to comply with public health guidelines and regulations over the coming days.”