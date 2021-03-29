Motorists advised of closure at Limerick Tunnel to facilitate essential works

MOTORISTS are being advised that one bore of the Limerick Tunnel will be fully closed to traffic overnight to facilitate essential pavement works.

The operators of the Tunnel say the northbound bore will be closed to all vehicles between 10pm and 6am on Tuesday.

Clare-bound traffic will be diverted at Junction 2 on the N18 and will travel via the Dock Road, Condell Road and the old Ennis Road to Junction 4 (Cratloemoyle).

The Southbound bore will remain open throughout and is not impacted by the works.