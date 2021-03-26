Teenager dies in hospital following Tipperary collision

GARDAI are appealing for information following a fatal road collision which occurred earlier this month.

Three occupants of a car were taken to University Hospital Limerick following the incident near Kilfeacle, County Tipperary on the evening of March 18.

One of the three - a teenager - sustained serious injuries and he has since passed away. The N74 at Kilfeacle was closed for a period of time while a technical examination took place.

"Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this collision or who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. Anyone who was driving on the N74 between Cashel and Tipperary town between 8pm and 9pm on the evening of March 18 2021, who may have dash-cam footage, is also asked to contact gardai," said a spokesperson.



Anyone with any information should contact Tipperary garda station at (062) 80670.