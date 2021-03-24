Don't park like this! Warning as Limerick gardai tow car which was blocking footpath

MOTORISTS are being warned their cars will be removed if they are parked illegally and causing an obstruction to other road users or pedestrians.

Gardai have highlighted one recent incident which was detected in the Mount Kenneth area of Limerick city.

After being alerted to a silver Ford car which was blocking both a footpath and a loading bay, it was established the vehicle was not insured and did not have tax or an NCT.

It also appears from photos published on social media, that a parking ticket had been issued before the vehicle was towed away.

"If you are going to drive around without insurance, tax or NCT then you definitely shouldn't park like this," said a garda spokesperson who confirmed that court proceedings have been initiated.