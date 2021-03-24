Delays likely as council begins major roadworks on busy Limerick road

MOTORISTS are being advised of possible delays due to major roadworks on one of the main routes into and out of the city.

Restrictions are to be introduced on the Condell Road from this morning to facilitate works on a new junction to allow access to the site of a planned housing development.

Limerick City and council says localised cycle track and bus lanes will also be modified under roadworks control for the duration of the works which will begin today and continue for a week.

⚠️ Major roadworks will operate on the Condell Road R527 Limerick City from Wednesday 24th March until Tuesday 30th March from 9.30am to 4.30pm and 6.30pm to 10pm



More info: https://t.co/0f8WzueBwf @aaroadwatch March 19, 2021

Restrictions will be in place each day between 9.30am and 4.30pm and again between 6.30pm and to 10pm

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained at all times.