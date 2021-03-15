Drug driving detections increase by 36% in Limerick

DETECTIONS for drug driving offences in Limerick have increased by more than a third so far this year, new figures have revealed.

Provisional data shows there were 30 detections across the Limerick garda division during January and February - up 36% compared to 2020.

The data also shows the number of drug driving incidents during the first two months of the year was significantly more than the number of drink-driving incidents.

A report circulated at this month's Limerick Joint Policing Committee shows there were 22 detections for drink driving during January and February - up 4% on the same two months in 2020.

In contrast to drink and drug driving offences, there has been a significant reduction in other road traffic offences so far this year.

The number of drivers caught holding mobile phones has decreased by 58% from 2,264 to 941; seat belt offences have decreased by 54% from 1,425 to 657 and the number of speeding detections made by gardai is down 27% from 5,589 to 4,054.

There has also been a year-on-year reduction in the number of fatal and serious injury collisions.