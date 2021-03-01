Limerick motorists warned of road closure due to emergency maintenance works at busy interchange

MOTORISTS using one of the busiest roads in Limerick are being advised to expect some delays this week due to emergency maintenance works.

The operators of the Limerick Tunnel say the slip road connecting the John Carew Link Road to the M7 motorway will be closed from 9.30am today, tomorrow and on Wednesday.

The closure, which will affect thousands of vehicles, will remain in place until 4pm each day.

Traffic looking to the access the Dublin-bound carriageway of the motorway will be diverted to junction 2 on the M20 (Dooradoyle exit) and back to the Rossbrien Interchange.

Further works are due to take place on Friday which will see the closure of the slip road connection the N18 with the M20.

That will see the introduction of a brief detour for traffic which will have to access the M20 via the roundabout at John Carew Link Road.