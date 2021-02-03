Covid restrictions impact sales of new cars in Limerick

THE number of new cars registered in Limerick last month was more than 17% lower than the figure for the same month twelve months ago.

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), 990 passenger cars were sold in Limerick during January compared to 1,203 in 2020.

While the drop was not unexpected, given the closure of showrooms during the current Level 5 restrictions, the figures confirm the challenge that the industry is facing in Limerick and across the country.

"New car registrations are down 17% on January 2020, the fifth consecutive January that new car sales have fallen, although this year’s registrations must be seen in the context of the pandemic and associated restrictions. Strong pre-orders coming into the New Year and the ability of the Industry to provide both on-line shopping and a click and deliver service, has mitigated somewhat against the full impact of the pandemic in January," said Tom Cullen Deputy Director General of SIMI.

The 990 new cars sold in Limerick last month compares to 1,203 during 2020, 1,254 in 2019 and 1,464in 2018. According to the SIMI, it was the worst-performing January since 2014 when 908 new cars were sold in Limerick.

"On a positive note, despite the fall in new cars sales both Electric Vehicles and PHEVS are ahead of last January, and with more models and supply coming on stream as the year progresses, it is anticipated that this growth will continue. It is vital for society and business that the current restrictions succeed in driving down the incidence of Covid and with the delivery of vaccines, we hope that business can return to more normal levels once the health situation allows. In the meantime, to protect long term employment and local businesses, it is essential that the current Government business and employee supports remain in place," added Mr Cullen.

According to the SIMI figures, the five most popular make of model of car sold in Limerick during January were: Hyundai Tucson (61), Toyota Corolla (46), Ford Kuga (45), Ford Focus (38) and Ford Puma (37).

31 new electric cars were sold in Limerick last month compared to 196 petrol/electric, 33 petrol/Plug-In Electric Hybrid and 26 diesel/electric.