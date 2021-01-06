Gardai confirm extra checkpoints in Limerick as Covid restrictions are tightened

GARDAI are to introduce a range of additional measures to support the tightening of Covid-19 restrictions which were announced by the government earlier today.

An Garda Síochána says it is supporting communities through engagement and ensuring adherence to public health regulations.

The measures which have been announced include:

Additional static checkpoints on national routes under Operation Fanacht (from 7am on Thursday).

The additional re-deployment of gardaí to front-line roles

The closure of the garda training college and the deployment of 70 trainee gardai and 60 trainee garda reserves.

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey says keeping people safe during the pandemic has been An Garda Síochána's number one priority and that the additional checkpoints combined with high visibility patrolling in key locations will help Government and societal efforts to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

"We all have a role to play in tackling the pandemic. To date, there has been widespread compliance with public health advice and regulations. Now, more than ever, we all need to adhere to the public health advice. Stay home. Please only make essential journeys. Minimise the amount of people you meet. Wear a face mask. Maintain social distancing. Wash your hands," he said.

"This is a difficult time for people, particularly those who feel vulnerable or isolated. An Garda Síochána continues to be here to help. Gardaí around the country have been helping people with everyday tasks like collecting prescriptions and doing shopping, and are also available to stop by for a socially distanced chat. If you need help or know someone who does, please contact your local garda station," he added.

Members of the public are being reminding that public health restrictions restriction people from leaving their home "without reasonable excuse’ remain in force and are enforceable.

In addition to mounting static and random local mobile checkpoints gardai say they will also be engaged in high visibility patrolling of key locations such as public amenities, scenic areas and parks.

Operation Faoiseamh is also continuing and gardai are advising that travel restrictions DO NOT APPLY in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm, whether to the person or to another person.

A further 345 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick this Wednesday.