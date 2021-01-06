Investigation underway after man dies in Kerry road collision

AN investigation is underway after a man died following a road crash in County Kerry overnight.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the single car collision which happened at Main Street, Moyvane at around 12.40am.

"The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. He was the sole occupant of the car," said a garda spokesperson.

The man's body has since been removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

"The local Coroner has been notified and the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the garda investigation," added the spokesperson.

Local traffic diversions will remain in place pending the completion of technical and forensic examinations.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50827