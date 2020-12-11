Limerick motorists caught speeding during 24-hour national clampdown

A number of of motorists have been caught speeding at locations across Limerick this Friday.

The notable detections, which have been highlighted by gardai, were made as part of National Slow Down Day which began at 7am and which will continue until 7am on Saturday.

Supported by the Road Safety Authority, the overall objective is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on Irish roads.

Additional speed enforcement checks are being carried out by members of the Roads Policing Unit and other gardai as part of the twice-yearly initiative.

Local detections so far include:

68km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R527 at Ballysimon Road, Limerick

62km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R510 at Dock Road, Limerick

65km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R522 at Appletown, Feohanagh

132km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N18 at Clonmoney North, Bunratty

An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority continues to appeal to drivers to increase compliance with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.